Witness identifies MQM workers who attacked media houses in 2016

An eye-witness has identified in court six MQM workers who stormed the offices of NEO TV and ARY News, broke glass doors and assaulted their staff in August 2016.

The witness appeared before a Karachi anti-terrorism court on Saturday and said the six men had formed a group to attack media houses and vandalise private properties in Saddar.

The 2016 incident occurred after MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s address to his workers over the telephone. He chanted what law enforcers say were anti-Pakistani slogans and spoke against media houses for not covering their hunger strike camp outside the Karachi Press Club in July.

After Altaf’s provocative speech, MQM supporters attacked media houses at Madina Mall.

One person was killed and eight others were injured in the incident. The police said the protesters opened fire and hurled stones at them and the cameramen of three TV channels. The police fired teargas shells to disperse the mob.

Rangers then took MQM leaders including Dr Farooq Sattar, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and Aamir Liaquat Hussain into custody. The party’s Nine Zero headquarters and Khurshid Begum Complex were raided and a total of 44 workers were arrested on charges of arson and terrorism.