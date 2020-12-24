MQM-P threatens to quit government over approval of census results

MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has raised the party’s objections over the approval of 2017 census results, threatening that the party has the option to quit the coalition government.

After the approval, MQM-P has no option but to quit the government, he said. “One can’t use the option of protest while being part of the government.”

Siddiqui claimed that the population under 18 in Sindh was not counted in the census. He demanded that a judicial commission be made to investigate what he called was a rigged census.

“In every census, population of urban areas of Sindh has been shown to be less by 25%.” He complained that the government approved the results despite the MQM-P’s objections. “Not one promise has been fulfilled.”

“The population in urban areas of Sindh is disappointed,” he said.

MQM is not going to be part of any alliance, and stands for the people, he added.

Sindh government has also rejected the census results and the cabinet has asked that the matter be discussed in the Council of Common Interests.