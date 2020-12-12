More cases to surface against PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz: Shireen Mazari

Says NRO will not be given to opposition parties

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will soon be named in other corruption cases as well, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazar has revealed.

In an interview to SAMAA TV on Saturday, she said asked why Maryam thinks she will get five-star hotel service in jail for being convicted in cases as grave as foreign funding.

"Who has given these people the right to attack the government and its institutions?" Mazari questioned. "The opposition should consider permission for national dialogue equivalent to an NRO."

The minister said that although people can't be stopped from expressing their views, it also doesn't mean that they will be allowed to speak against the national narrative.

"We have foolproof evidence of the opposition's foreign funding and those named will be punished for sure," Mazari said, adding that the opposition is only bringing more problems for the people.

"National dialogue for them [opposition] means just one thing: NRO."

She pointed out that Maryam's claims of being mistreated in jail are mere allegations. "She says she was given rat's food in prison. Then how come is she now out and about so healthy?" Mazari asked.

The human rights minister admitted that the condition of jails across the country is not the best. The ministry has prepared a report on this after orders from the court and the prime minister is overseeing the issue himself, she promised.