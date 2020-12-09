Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mobile phone worth Rs32.83 million imported in 2020: PTA

It went up to Rs28.02 million from Rs17.2 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mobile phone worth Rs32.83 million imported in 2020: PTA

In this picture taken on July 12, 2018, a student uses her mobile phone at a campus in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

The imports of mobile phones via legal channels has increased significantly after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) introduced the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) in 2018.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PTA said that the import of mobile phone devices has increased from Rs17.2 million in 2018 to Rs28.02 million in 2019.

In 2020 alone, mobile phones worth Rs32.83 million have been imported so far.

The PTA has blocked the fake or replica mobile devices worth Rs24.3 million.

According to the PTA, the successful execution of DIRBS system has also led to the establishment of 29 local mobile phone manufacturing facilities. They have so far produced over 20 million devices, including 1.5 million smartphones.

Since it introduced the DIRBS, the Federal Board of Revenue has collected a total of Rs90 million in custom duties from January 2019 to November 2020 on formal imports.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.