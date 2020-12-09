Mobile phone worth Rs32.83 million imported in 2020: PTA

The imports of mobile phones via legal channels has increased significantly after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) introduced the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) in 2018.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PTA said that the import of mobile phone devices has increased from Rs17.2 million in 2018 to Rs28.02 million in 2019.

In 2020 alone, mobile phones worth Rs32.83 million have been imported so far.

The PTA has blocked the fake or replica mobile devices worth Rs24.3 million.

According to the PTA, the successful execution of DIRBS system has also led to the establishment of 29 local mobile phone manufacturing facilities. They have so far produced over 20 million devices, including 1.5 million smartphones.

Since it introduced the DIRBS, the Federal Board of Revenue has collected a total of Rs90 million in custom duties from January 2019 to November 2020 on formal imports.