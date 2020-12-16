Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

MNA Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar

Wazir was attending event held in remembrance of APS attack

Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
MNA Ali Wazir arrested in Peshawar

Photo: Ali Wazir - Twitter

Police have arrested MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir in Peshawar on a case filed against him on September 6.

The PTM said that Wazir was attending an event held to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School, Peshawar attack. He was arrested after the event.

Police said the case was booked in Sohrab Goth police station in Karachi, and a team from Sindh police arrived in Peshawar today. The arrest was carried out by Peshawar’s East Cantt police station and Wazir will be handed over to Sindh police after necessary formalities.

He was stopped briefly when he was travelling from Islamabad to Peshawar to attend the event but was let go.

MNA and PTM leader Mohsin Dawar condemned the arrest in a tweet.

Ali Wazir Pakistan PTM
 
