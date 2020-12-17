Mini-lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District West, Keamari

Authorities have imposed a “smart mini-lockdown” in the District West and District Keamari of Karachi due to rising cases of the coronavirus, a notification said Thursday.

The lockdown has been imposed in the Orangi and Manghopir areas in the District West. Keamari, SITE and Baldia will have a lockdown too.

Masks have been made mandatory, and any unnecessary movement has been restricted. Businesses are required to strictly follow SOPs, and no gatherings of three or more people will be allowed.

Gatherings inside the house are banned.

Authorities have said that they would provide ration to the needy, and mobile dispensaries and utility stores to the residents.