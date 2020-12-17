Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mini-lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District West, Keamari

Residents asked to strictly follow SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Mini-lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District West, Keamari

Photo: AFP

Authorities have imposed a “smart mini-lockdown” in the District West and District Keamari of Karachi due to rising cases of the coronavirus, a notification said Thursday.

The lockdown has been imposed in the Orangi and Manghopir areas in the District West. Keamari, SITE and Baldia will have a lockdown too.

Masks have been made mandatory, and any unnecessary movement has been restricted. Businesses are required to strictly follow SOPs, and no gatherings of three or more people will be allowed.

Gatherings inside the house are banned.

Authorities have said that they would provide ration to the needy, and mobile dispensaries and utility stores to the residents.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.