Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM

Men on a motorcycle stole Rs1.7 million from a private bank's ATM on Karachi's Sharae Pakistan on Wednesday morning, the police said.

According to the Karachi Central SSP, the suspect pulled out the ATM's tray and then stole the money inside it.

"The crime took place between 4am and 5am today," he said, adding that the police were informed about the incident at 9am after the bank's staff reached work.

"It is suspected that the perpetrators had the ATM's key," the SSP revealed. The police have begun investigations and are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the incident.