Men shoot woman dead at her doorstep in Lahore

A 55-year-old woman was shot dead at the doorstep of her house in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim lived alone in a one-room apartment. According to neighbours, two men on a motorcycle opened fire at her outside her home on Tuesday.

Her brother told the police that his sister was killed for resisting a robbery at her house. The police have, however, said that the crime took place over a property dispute.

“One of the suspects was the woman’s younger brother,” DSP Hafiz Imtiaz said. “We received a complaint against him that he had been threatening the victim to hand over her property to him.”

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are under way.