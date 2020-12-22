Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Men open fire at policemen in Karachi’s Manghopir

A pedestrian killed, another injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Two men on a motorcycle opened fire at policemen when they stopped them in Karachi’s Manghopir Tuesday morning.

According to Central SSP, the officers had stopped the men over suspicion but they barged into the area and opened fire at the police van.

Following this, a resident walking by was killed and another injured. None of the police officers were, however, hit.

The suspect then fled from the crime scene. The area has been sealed and evidence is being collected. Further investigations are under way.

