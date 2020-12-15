‘Men harass woman in Lahore’s Liaquatabad, attempt to kidnap her’

Four men attempted to kidnap a woman in Lahore’s Liaquatabad late Monday night, according to the Lahore police. The Dolphin force reached the spot on time and shot dead one suspect during the exchange of fire.

The Dolphin force were alerted by rickshaw driver Humayun who dropped the woman at her house on Akbar Shaheed Road. He said that the men were drunk and passed comments about the woman while she was walking towards her house.

The woman in her statement said that she was opening the lock on her door when the four men groped her and tried to take her with them. “They were drunk and wouldn’t let go of me,” she said, adding that they were carrying a pistol too.

When the Dolphin force arrived, one suspect started firing shots at the officers, said the in-charge of the force. The officers retaliated and the suspect, identified as Jahangir, was shot dead, he added. His three accomplices managed to escape.

The police have recorded the statements of the woman and the rickshaw driver.

A case has yet to be registered.

Suspect’s family stages protest

The suspect’s family and neighbours staged a protest against his killing on Lahore’s Peco Road and blocked it.

They burned tyres and demanded justice. His father said that his son has been killed in an encounter and the police are trying to hide it now. “They are saying there were three men with him but no one has seen these three men,” the father remarked.

His family members held posters asking for justice and asked the authorities to take notice.

Punjab IG has ordered to Lahore CCPO to look into the matter and submit a detailed report to him.