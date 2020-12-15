Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Men harass woman in Lahore’s Liaquatabad, attempt to kidnap her’

One suspect has been shot dead

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Men harass woman in Lahore’s Liaquatabad, attempt to kidnap her’

The rickshaw in which the woman was travelling has been impounded by the police. Photo: Liaquatabad police

Four men attempted to kidnap a woman in Lahore’s Liaquatabad late Monday night, according to the Lahore police. The Dolphin force reached the spot on time and shot dead one suspect during the exchange of fire.

The Dolphin force were alerted by rickshaw driver Humayun who dropped the woman at her house on Akbar Shaheed Road. He said that the men were drunk and passed comments about the woman while she was walking towards her house.

The woman in her statement said that she was opening the lock on her door when the four men groped her and tried to take her with them. “They were drunk and wouldn’t let go of me,” she said, adding that they were carrying a pistol too.

When the Dolphin force arrived, one suspect started firing shots at the officers, said the in-charge of the force. The officers retaliated and the suspect, identified as Jahangir, was shot dead, he added. His three accomplices managed to escape.

The police have recorded the statements of the woman and the rickshaw driver.

A case has yet to be registered.

Suspect’s family stages protest

The suspect’s family and neighbours staged a protest against his killing on Lahore’s Peco Road and blocked it.

They burned tyres and demanded justice. His father said that his son has been killed in an encounter and the police are trying to hide it now. “They are saying there were three men with him but no one has seen these three men,” the father remarked.

His family members held posters asking for justice and asked the authorities to take notice.

Punjab IG has ordered to Lahore CCPO to look into the matter and submit a detailed report to him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dolphin Force Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.