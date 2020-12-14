Men arrested for swallowing heroin capsules at Islamabad airport

Two men were arrested Monday at the Islamabad airport for trying to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia.

The Airport Security Force arrested Naqeeb Akhtar and Muhammad Muneer after it received reports of a smuggling attempt at the airport. The force said that the two men had swallowed heroin capsules separately before boarding the plane.

They have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force, who then moved them to a hospital to recover the capsules they swallowed.

Smugglers often swallow capsules of drugs such as heroin, cocaine and ecstasy in order to smuggle them. Some even swallow dozens of capsules, which are recovered later from their excreted faeces.