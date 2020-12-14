Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Men arrested for swallowing heroin capsules at Islamabad airport

They were trying to smuggle the drugs

Posted: Dec 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Men arrested for swallowing heroin capsules at Islamabad airport

Photo: AFP

Two men were arrested Monday at the Islamabad airport for trying to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia.

The Airport Security Force arrested Naqeeb Akhtar and Muhammad Muneer after it received reports of a smuggling attempt at the airport. The force said that the two men had swallowed heroin capsules separately before boarding the plane.

They have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force, who then moved them to a hospital to recover the capsules they swallowed.

Smugglers often swallow capsules of drugs such as heroin, cocaine and ecstasy in order to smuggle them. Some even swallow dozens of capsules, which are recovered later from their excreted faeces.

