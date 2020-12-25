Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed expelled from JUI-F

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has expelled its four leaders, including Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, from ‘deviating’ from the party policy, according to the party spokesperson.

Aslam Ghauri, the spokesperson for the JUI-F, said in a statement that the decision to expel Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk was taken by the party’s disciplinary committee.

They have been expelled from the party and their statements will have nothing to do with party, said Ghauri. They have been sent the copies of the decision, he added.

The differences between the JUI-F leaders emerged after Sherani and Ahmed criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s decision to become the part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.