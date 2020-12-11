Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price

Master Changan Motors launched it 1500cc sedan car Alsvin, which is being tipped as the cheapest of its kind Pakistan — but the company did not reveal its price much to the dismay of those who attended the ceremony Friday.

“It will be priced between imported used hatchbacks,” was the only cryptic piece of detail that came from CEO Danial Malik.

The newly imported used hatchbacks such as Mira cost a buyer (not a dealer) roughly around Rs2 million. Although the top company officials did not reveal its price, a source in the company said that three variants of the car will be priced between Rs2.1 million and Rs2.6 million.

“The car will provide the best value in its class with features that previously did not exist in the subcompact sedan segment,” claimed Malik. “The Alsvin brings with it an array of automotive technology that is being introduced for the first time in Pakistan, including Pakistan’s first Euro5 engine.”

The car will be equipped with an electronic sunroof, cruise control, projector headlamps, electronic power steering (Super EPS), a reverse camera and parking sensors and heated side view mirrors.

Master Changan Motors will be selling three variants of Alsvin. The first is the 1.37-litre manual transmission variant. The car has a 1.5 litre 5-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission (DCT) and at the top of the line, will be the ‘Lumiere’ edition with 1.5-litre DCT.

“For long, customers had no other choice but to opt for a bare bones hatchback or a feature-packed yet used imported vehicle,” said Shabbir Uddin, the director for sales and marketing.

“Now Changan is offering a complete sedan that is loaded with features and brings them within the reach of consumers. Simply put, the Alsvin is designed by a world class team that pushes the status quo, for people that are sick of the status quo.”

Danial Malik said Changan has chosen Pakistan as a center to manufacture right-hand vehicles and export to countries with right-hand drive.

Master Changan Motors acquired greenfield status under the Auto policy 2016-2021 and entered a joint venture with Changan with an initial investment of $100 million.

The company claims this is the largest investment of its kind by a car company in Pakistan’s history. The company opened a plant in Karachi with an annual production capacity of 30,000 units. The joint-venture further invested $36 million to introduce the Alsvin and aims to bring in a couple of more models by June 2021.

Changan is a Chinese domestic automotive brand with a range including SUVs, MPVs, LCVs and it says it will electrify all models by 2022. Master Changan Motors plans to introduce these electric vehicles as well.

Changan Alsvin booking starts January 2021.

Danial Malik claimed that the company will upgrade Alsvin models as soon as the parent company will unlike other car companies in Pakistan, which continue to sell the same model for decades with few or no cosmetic changes.