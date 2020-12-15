Maryam to spearhead accountability within PML-N: Javed Latif

PML-N MNA Javed Latif has confirmed that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has agreed to increase accountability within the party, a day after she rebutted media reports of lashing out at party members for an unimpressive show at the PDM Lahore rally.

“She will hold the ones lagging behind in their duties responsible,” Latif said in an interview with SAMAA TV.

He hinted at a local leadership overhaul to bring forward the hard working party members.

The senior PML-N leader said that Maryam has recognised the need for a better accountability system within the party because the youth look up to her.

“She knows things have to change,” he said. “The youth believe Maryam Nawaz Sharif does what she says.”

Our party did not have a strong decision-making system and the party members had complaints about it. Latif said Saad Rafique took up the issue with Maryam, who took it seriously. “Maryam has said that if these things did not change in the past, they will now.”

The PML-N lawmaker was asked about the establishment’s influence in the party, to which he replied that it has weakened considerably.

“Like everywhere else, the establishment’s influence in the PML-N has weakened,” he said. “However, there are four to six people who are playing a double-game.”