SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Maryam says 160 PML-N MPAs have submitted resignations to party

Photo: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said Saturday that at least 160 members of the Punjab assembly have sent their resignations to the party.

The PML-N will win the next elections with a big majority, she said while addressing the party’s workers convention in Sukkur.

Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, has announced that their lawmakers will resign from the national and provincial assemblies by January 31.

Prime Minister Imran Khan remained, however, unmoved from the opposition’s threat and said the opposition lawmakers will never resign from the assemblies because they had spent millions of rupees to win the elections.

Maryam said that PM Khan should not think about the opposition’s resignation but focus on his own party MNA’s. She added that resignations of the two PML-N MNAs have reached the chamber of the NA speaker.

I am telling the speaker to call the MNAs and accept their resignations, said the PML-N leader, adding that PTI members know that PM Khan is his way out and will never come back in the government.

We will not need to hold any long march because the government will collapse before it, she added.

