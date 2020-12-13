Maryam Nawaz to attend Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is expected to attend the death anniversary event of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto this year at Garhi Khuda Bux.

Senior party leadership will also be present at the gathering on December 27, sources said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto extended the invitation to Maryam Nawaz. She is expected to arrive in Karachi on December 25, and will travel to Larkana from there.

PPP and PML-N are part of the 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement that has been holding anti-government rallies in the country. Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the government packing.