Maryam Nawaz thanks Lahore for its support with a song

PML-N President Maryam Nawaz has thanked the people of Lahore for their support during the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.

She shared a montage of pictures of the rally with PML-N song ‘vote ko izzat do [respect the vote]’ playing in the background.

شکریہ لاہور ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dLcrgk2Iqs — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 15, 2020

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, announced at the rally that it will hold a long march to Islamabad to force the government to quit.

The government has criticised opposition parties for holding rallies in the middle of a pandemic. Some senators and government spokespersons even termed the Lahore rally a ‘flop show’ and said it gathered less than 15,000 people.