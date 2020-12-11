Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in

Five cases have been registered against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and 200 party workers for violating the coronavirus SOPs during her rally in Lahore.

Maryam has been named in two cases.

Two cases have been registered at the Gawalmandi police station, and one each at the Mazang police station, Ichhra police station, and Lohari Gate police station.

Butt Karahi at Lakshmi Chowk has been sealed for allowing PML-N workers and leaders to dine-in after the rally. Dining-in has been banned at Lahore restaurants and they are open for takeaway only.

Kamaal karahi thi 👏 https://t.co/FqYjKRbQUA — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 10, 2020

Maryam led a rally in Lahore on Thursday to gather support for the upcoming rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. It started from the Sharif’s residence in Jati Umrah and culminated at Data Darbar.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, is expected to hold its last anti-government rally in Lahore on December 13. The Lahore administration has, however, denied the alliance permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.