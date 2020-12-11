Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in

She and 200 PML-N workers named in five cases

Posted: Dec 11, 2020
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo: Maryam Nawaz/Twitter

Five cases have been registered against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and 200 party workers for violating the coronavirus SOPs during her rally in Lahore.

Maryam has been named in two cases.

Two cases have been registered at the Gawalmandi police station, and one each at the Mazang police station, Ichhra police station, and Lohari Gate police station.

Butt Karahi at Lakshmi Chowk has been sealed for allowing PML-N workers and leaders to dine-in after the rally. Dining-in has been banned at Lahore restaurants and they are open for takeaway only.

Maryam led a rally in Lahore on Thursday to gather support for the upcoming rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. It started from the Sharif’s residence in Jati Umrah and culminated at Data Darbar.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, is expected to hold its last anti-government rally in Lahore on December 13. The Lahore administration has, however, denied the alliance permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

MOST READ
