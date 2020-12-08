Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
News

Maryam Nawaz, 42 PML-N leaders booked for violating coronavirus SOPs

11 cases have been registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz, 42 PML-N leaders booked for violating coronavirus SOPs

The Lahore police have registered a case against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and 42 other PML-N leaders for violating coronavirus SOPs in the city.

An FIR was registered at the Shahdara Police Station on Tuesday by a resident identified as Muhammad Abid.

Other leaders named in the complaint include MNA Malik Riaz, Waseem Khokhar, Talal Chaudhry, Maryam Aurangzeb and Malik Abrar. They have been booked for violating the government’s order of ban on political rallies across the country.

Cases under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been registered.

Sections 16 (dissemination of rumours) and 3 (Power to arrest and detain suspected persons) of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order, 1960 have been registered.

Four other sections from the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and the Punjab Sound Systems Act 2015 have been included as well.

The FIR stated that the suspects had gathered over 600 people during a pandemic and blocked traffic in multiple areas of the city. “Maryam’s speech contained hate speech,” it read.

On December 7, Maryam along with other party members rallied in the city to encourage supporters to join PDM’s anti-government rally in Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on December 11.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, launched an anti-government campaign in September. It has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan.

The government has opposed mass gatherings because of a spike in the number of coronavirus infections. In an interview on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the authorities would book the ones providing echo sound systems and chairs for the upcoming PDM rally in the city.

