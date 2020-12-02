Mandi Bahauddin dacoits steal chicken eggs worth millions

Four members of a gang were arrested in Mandi Bahauddin for stealing chicken eggs worth millions of rupees, the police said on Wednesday.

Over Rs1 million in cash and eight cars were seized from their possession as well.

According to the police, the suspects stopped vans leaving poultry farms early in the morning. “They would be present on the route of the vehicles and then stopped them midway at gunpoint,” DPO Syed Ali Raza said.

“The men tied up the drivers and then threw them in the field, making away with the vans and the eggs,” he said, adding that the suspects committed similar crimes in Sargodha, Gujrat, Jhelum and other parts of Punjab.

During questioning, they confessed to their crimes. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

DPO Raza added that the valuables seized will be given back to their rightful owners.