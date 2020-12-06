Man shot for trying to stop cousin’s nikkah in Lahore

A man was shot for attempting to stop his cousin’s nikkah in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony on Saturday.

The man, identified as Faheem, claimed to be the bride’s fiancé. He is the son of the bride’s paternal aunt.

The nikkah was being held at the Ibrahim Masjid.

The bride’s family grew upset when Faheem arrived and her father opened fire at him.

A case has been registered against the father and other relatives and three people have been taken into custody, however, the father isn’t one of them.

The case has been registered under sections 34 (common intention), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Fahim was critically injured and shifted to a hospital.

A witness named Imran Ali told SAMAA TV that the nikkah was under way at the mosque when suddenly a fight broke out. “The next thing we knew, someone had been shot and was rushed away.”