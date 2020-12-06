Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man shot for trying to stop cousin’s nikkah in Lahore

He claimed he was her fiancé

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Man shot for trying to stop cousin’s nikkah in Lahore

Photo: File

A man was shot for attempting to stop his cousin’s nikkah in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony on Saturday.

The man, identified as Faheem, claimed to be the bride’s fiancé. He is the son of the bride’s paternal aunt.

The nikkah was being held at the Ibrahim Masjid.

The bride’s family grew upset when Faheem arrived and her father opened fire at him.

A case has been registered against the father and other relatives and three people have been taken into custody, however, the father isn’t one of them.

The case has been registered under sections 34 (common intention), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Fahim was critically injured and shifted to a hospital.

A witness named Imran Ali told SAMAA TV that the nikkah was under way at the mosque when suddenly a fight broke out. “The next thing we knew, someone had been shot and was rushed away.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.