Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Man shot dead in Karachi Steel Town home

Police begin investigations

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Man shot dead in Karachi Steel Town home

Photo: File

A 35-year-old man was shot dead inside his house in Karachi’s Steel Town, the police said on Saturday.

Ameer Zaman had moved to the town’s Ibrahim Goth from Sohrab Goth earlier this month.

According to his nephew, three men on a motorcycle stopped outside their house and opened fire at Zaman. “He was shot thrice in the chest,” he said, adding that his uncle died on the spot.

The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police said Zaman was originally from Waziristan and had been feuding with another family there.

Evidence from the crime scene has been collected and further investigations are underway.

Karachi Murder
 
