Man killed over Rs400 in Lahore

Two men were arrested for killing a man after an argument over Rs400 in Lahore’s Samnabad on Tuesday, the police said.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, died on the spot. According to the police, the three men were involved in a drug deal.

“The suspects had to return Rs2,000 to the man but Rs400 was missing after which a fight broke out,” Iqbal Town Investigation SP Abdul Wahab said.

The perpetrators, Saqib and Abdul Sadiq, told the police they had opened fire to defend themselves. They have been arrested and are being questioned.

Further investigations are underway.