Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Man beats wife to death in Mandi Bahauddin

Suspect on the run

Posted: Dec 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Man beats wife to death in Mandi Bahauddin

Photo: File

A man beat his wife to death in Mandi Bahauddin’s Tariqabad on Wednesday, the police said.

He managed to escape from the crime scene.

According to the victim’s family, the couple had been married for 10 years and the suspect frequently beat up his wife. “Our house is in the village so we didn’t know what happened,” her mother said.

The couple’s neighbours called the police and informed the victim’s parents about the attack.

“We have collected evidence from the crime scene and are investigating the case,” a police officer said, adding that the body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

