A man has been arrested on charges of stealing cars in Karachi’s Saudabad.

The police claimed that Dil Muhammad is a part of a 20-member ‘rickshaw gang’ that robs cars parked outside houses. The gang members would break the windows of the vehicles, steal everything inside it, and then make their escape in a rickshaw.

The suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Five laptops, handbags, and weapons have been seized from them.