Man arrested for attempting to kidnap four-year-old in Lahore

A man was arrested for trying to kidnap a four-year-old child in Lahore’s Sanda, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the child’s parents had taken him out shopping with them. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Ali, tried to lure the four-year-old with sweets and biscuits and then tried to kidnap him.

“He was caught when the child started crying loudly and many people gathered nearby,” SHO Masoodur Rehman said. The people on the site immediately caught hold of Ali and called the police.

He reportedly confessed to the police that he was going to make the child beg on the streets with him.

The child has been safely sent back home, the SHO assured.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.