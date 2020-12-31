Man arrested after children go missing from his brick kiln

A brick kiln owner was arrested at the Islamabad High Court after the court was informed that children working as labourers at his kiln have gone missing.

The deputy commissioner said the owner will not be released till the children are safely rescued.

An elderly woman filed a petition in the court seeking the recovery of her grandchildren from the kiln.

The SHO said they raided the kiln and the children were not there.

This angered Chief Justice Athar Minallah who took the SHO to task. “You are saying that the children are missing and you still haven’t registered an FIR.” If it were the child of the interior secretary or a bigshot, then would you say the same thing, he asked. If the children can’t be rescued, then the IG and chief commissioner will be summoned to the court, he added.

The court ordered the children to be recovered by January 2.

The kiln owner’s lawyer objected to this and said January 2 is a Saturday. We can’t come on Saturday as it is a holiday, he said.

Responding to this, Justice Minallah remarked that the court will work on Sunday too, if the need arises.

The children will be recovered today, the Islamabad deputy commissioner assured the bench.