Man approaches Lahore court after father disowns him

A man approached the Lahore High Court after his CNIC was blocked by NADRA on his father’s request.

Hasan Tariq, 28, said that his father divorced his mother and married another woman. After six months, he disowned him and requested NADRA to block my identity card, he added.

The petitioner wants the court to unblock his CNIC and order a DNA test.

The federal government’s lawyer told the court that the court can’t order the DNA test as the petition has been filed under Article 199 of the Constitution. The petitioner should approach a civil court for the test, the lawyer said.

The court has summoned NADRA’s reply in the case.