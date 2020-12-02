Man approaches court to stop PDM from holding Lahore rally

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement from holding its next rally in the city.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, the petitioner, said a health emergency has been imposed in the country, yet the opposition wants to hold rallies. They are playing with the lives of the people, he argued.

Pakistan has closed its schools because of the second wave of the coronavirus, said the petitioner.

The petition says that the PDM should be stopped from holding rallies and its members investigated for violating the SOPs.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, announced to hold its next rally in Lahore on December 13.

On Tuesday, the Lahore administration denied it permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and sixth in Multan on November 30. The last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.