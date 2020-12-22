Man approaches court to stop government from procuring coronavirus vaccine

A man from Islamabad, Tariq Khokhar, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to stop the federal government from purchasing the coronavirus vaccine.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case and reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the plea.

The judge told the petitioner to not get vaccinated if he has a problem with it.

“We won’t be allowed to travel anywhere if we don’t get vaccinated,” the petitioner said without presenting any solid evidence to support his argument.

If we get vaccinated then a chip will be attached to our bodies and the foreign countries will be able to monitor our movement through artificial intelligence, his lawyer Tariq Asad argued.

A myth that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips or “nano transducers” that control the brain or can download personal information was widely spread after Bill Gates referenced a “digital certificate of vaccine records,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Many experts have, however, debunked this myth.

Khokhar added that there is an agenda to decrease the country’s population. People will die after getting vaccinated and their deaths will be counted under the coronavirus toll, he claimed.

He even said that pigs and monkeys DNAs have been added to the vaccine. “They want us to become their slaves.” The petition did not have any evidence to prove his claims.

“Do they only want to turn us into monkeys,” the judge asked sarcastically.

Disinformation and conspiracy theories have made the battle against the novel coronavirus very difficult in Pakistan. The virus has so far claimed 9,474 lives in the country.

Coronavirus vaccination

As the number of coronavirus case rise, vaccines are being rolled out in many places. Rich countries have already secured supplies while poorer countries await their turn.

Authorities in Pakistan say we will begin vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021. It is not yet known which vaccine out of the eight approved for emergency or full use will be administered in Pakistan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan says the government is in talks with six leading vaccine makers and the vaccinations will begin for high-risk groups in February or March.

