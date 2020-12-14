Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man accused of murder shot dead outside Karachi court

Suspect arrested, crime scene sealed

SAMAA | and - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Man accused of murder shot dead outside Karachi court

Photo: File

A man who was accused of murder was shot dead by the complainant in the waiting area of Karachi’s Malir court, the police said on Monday.

Khushdil Ali arrived at the court for a hearing of the murder case filed against him. He was shot thrice in his chest and back while waiting for the hearing outside the sessions court.

He died on the spot.

The suspect has been identified as the case’s complainant Kafayatullah whose son Ali was murdered. He was immediately caught by lawyers and other people at the court and handed over to the police.

The police said they have seized the murder weapon and begun investigations into the case. The crime scene has been sealed and evidence is being collected.

According to the police, the final verdict in the case was expected to be announced today. “There was a rumour in the court that verdict would be in favour of Ali, after which Kifayatullah opened fire at him in rage,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, security at the court has been increased and people are not being allowed to enter. Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur has reached the court along with his team.

In July, a Peshawar man was shot dead during the hearing of a blasphemy case against him at a sessions court. The 24-year-old shooter, Khalid, was arrested by the police on the spot.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Court Karachi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.