Man accused of murder shot dead outside Karachi court

A man who was accused of murder was shot dead by the complainant in the waiting area of Karachi’s Malir court, the police said on Monday.

Khushdil Ali arrived at the court for a hearing of the murder case filed against him. He was shot thrice in his chest and back while waiting for the hearing outside the sessions court.

He died on the spot.

The suspect has been identified as the case’s complainant Kafayatullah whose son Ali was murdered. He was immediately caught by lawyers and other people at the court and handed over to the police.

The police said they have seized the murder weapon and begun investigations into the case. The crime scene has been sealed and evidence is being collected.

According to the police, the final verdict in the case was expected to be announced today. “There was a rumour in the court that verdict would be in favour of Ali, after which Kifayatullah opened fire at him in rage,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, security at the court has been increased and people are not being allowed to enter. Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur has reached the court along with his team.

In July, a Peshawar man was shot dead during the hearing of a blasphemy case against him at a sessions court. The 24-year-old shooter, Khalid, was arrested by the police on the spot.