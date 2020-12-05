Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Man abducts woman from Gujranwala wedding, rapes her

Suspect on the run

Posted: Dec 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Man abducts woman from Gujranwala wedding, rapes her

Artwork by Trinette Lucas

A woman was abducted from a wedding in Gujranwala and then raped in a car, the police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR registered by the survivor, she was called to the wedding for a dance performance with three of her friends.

“The groom’s cousin kidnapped me from the ceremony at gunpoint, drove near his house and then raped me in his car,” the complaint read.

The suspect, identified as Chandu, was drunk. He beat up the survivor as well, the FIR added.

The Saddar police have registered the complaint. Medical tests of the survivor have been taken. The reports are expected to come out by Sunday.

The suspect, on the other hand, is on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.

RELATED STORIES

