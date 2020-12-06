Main hall of Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque sealed over SOP violations

The main hall of Faisal Mosque in Islamabad has been sealed over coronavirus SOP violations.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat announced the news on Twitter.

The government’s coronavirus SOPs were violated at the mosque on Saturday. On Sunday, the Islamabad administration sealed the hall and said prayers will be held in the open space in the mosque instead.

Mosques across the country are following special SOPs set by the government during Ramazan.

On Friday, President Arif Alvi called on the country to observe a day of prayer for the end of the coronavirus. People raised concerns that mass prayers may serve to increase virus transmissions.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.