Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

LDA demolition of Johar Town construction termed ‘illegal’

LHC issued 17-page verdict on Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
LDA demolition of Johar Town construction termed ‘illegal’

Photo: File

Listen
The Lahore High Court has declared the demolition of four walls by the Lahore Development Authority in Johar Town null and void. The court issued Saturday its 17-page verdict in the petition filed by Khalid Javed. The petitioner said the authority illegally added a road to the map of the said land in 1986. He said he wrote a letter to the LDA in 1992 on the matter but it did nothing. In June 2019, an LDA team demolition the construction on his plot without any notice, he said. The court said that the step taken by the authority was against the signed agreement.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Johar Town lahore high court

The Lahore High Court has declared the demolition of four walls by the Lahore Development Authority in Johar Town null and void.

The court issued Saturday its 17-page verdict in the petition filed by Khalid Javed.

The petitioner said the authority illegally added a road to the map of the said land in 1986. He said he wrote a letter to the LDA in 1992 on the matter but it did nothing.

In June 2019, an LDA team demolition the construction on his plot without any notice, he said.

The court said that the step taken by the authority was against the signed agreement.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.