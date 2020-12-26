LDA demolition of Johar Town construction termed ‘illegal’

The Lahore High Court has declared the demolition of four walls by the Lahore Development Authority in Johar Town null and void.

The court issued Saturday its 17-page verdict in the petition filed by Khalid Javed.

The petitioner said the authority illegally added a road to the map of the said land in 1986. He said he wrote a letter to the LDA in 1992 on the matter but it did nothing.

In June 2019, an LDA team demolition the construction on his plot without any notice, he said.

The court said that the step taken by the authority was against the signed agreement.