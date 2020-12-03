Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Layyah men accused of raping woman, her daughters and daughter-in-law

They kept them forcefully for nine months

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Layyah men accused of raping woman, her daughters and daughter-in-law

A case has been registered against nine men for raping a woman, her two daughters, and daughter-in-law in Layyah’s Nawankot.

The woman claimed that the men from her village have ‘punished’ her for her son’s marriage of choice. The main accused, identified as Zahid Magsi, called the women of the family to Subhani village and kept them at a house forcefully for nine months.

She said that her daughters and daughter-in-law were recovered from the suspect’s house on the courts of a court.

The woman said that the suspects used to threaten to kill her and her family members, adding that they forcefully took her thumbprints on her property papers.

SHO Muhammad Afzal said that the suspects will be arrested soon. “We will ensure that the family gets justice.”

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime is detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
layyah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.