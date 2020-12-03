Layyah men accused of raping woman, her daughters and daughter-in-law

A case has been registered against nine men for raping a woman, her two daughters, and daughter-in-law in Layyah’s Nawankot.

The woman claimed that the men from her village have ‘punished’ her for her son’s marriage of choice. The main accused, identified as Zahid Magsi, called the women of the family to Subhani village and kept them at a house forcefully for nine months.

She said that her daughters and daughter-in-law were recovered from the suspect’s house on the courts of a court.

The woman said that the suspects used to threaten to kill her and her family members, adding that they forcefully took her thumbprints on her property papers.

SHO Muhammad Afzal said that the suspects will be arrested soon. “We will ensure that the family gets justice.”

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime is detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.