Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

The last solar eclipse of 2020 will start at 6:34pm and end at 11:53pm. The Met Office says it will not be visible in Pakistan.

Twenty-five people were injured in an explosion in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Islamic preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil has tested positive for COVID-19 and moved to a hospital on doctor’s advice.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has called a meeting of the PDM in Raiwind to discuss the alliance’s next step.

Four suburban areas in Peshawar have been put under a smart lockdown after a rise in coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, 36 COVID-19 patients died while 2,362 new cases were reported in Pakistan.

Smog has blanketed parts of Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore and Sadiqabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of government spokespersons today.