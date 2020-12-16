Larkana woman detained following fight between two ‘husbands’

A Larkana woman has been detained after a fight was reported on Wednesday between her two ‘husbands’.

Both men have claimed that the woman married them.

The woman was travelling on a motorcycle with her second alleged husband when the first one saw them. He chased them and began quarrelling.

The first ‘husband’ claims that the woman has two children with him but she ran away eight months ago and married another man. He said a case should be registered against his wife.

The woman has, however, denied the accusations. She said her first husband had kidnapped her from her village and kept her in his custody.

The area residents called the police during the fight. All three have been taken into custody. The police said the woman will be taken to the court to record her statement.