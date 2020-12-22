Larkana policeman shot dead in fire exchange with three robbers

Muhammad Rafique Brohi, a policeman from Larkana, was killed during an exchange of fire with three robbers on Monday.

The police said that Brohi saw three men robbing a chingchi rickshaw and followed them on his motorcycle. The robbers then opened fire at him and he was killed on the spot.

He was a resident of the Brohi village and father of seven children. He will be buried in his native village on Tuesday.

A case has been registered and the police are conducting raids to arrest the three suspects.