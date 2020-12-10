Lahore woman, daughter die after eating ‘poisonous dahi bhalley’

A woman and her daughter died of food poisoning while other family members fell sick on Thursday after eating dahi bhalley from a street shop.

The deceased are 45-year-old Kausar Bibi, and 21-year-old Bareera, who got married three months ago.

Kausar Bibi’s son Imran told SAMAA TV that the family was vomiting repeatedly. His father, brother and sister-in-law, who were admitted at a hospital with his mother and sister, are out of danger.

The police arrested the shop owner and registered a case against him.