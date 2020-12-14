Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore temperature dips to 7 degrees, Quetta to -1 degrees

Weather to remain cold throughout the month

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Lahore temperature dips to 7 degrees, Quetta to -1 degrees

Photo: Online

Lahore, stock up on your winter essentials as soon as possible because winter is definitely here. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city will be experiencing extreme cold in the next few days.

On Sunday, the lowest temperature in the walled city was recorded at seven degrees Centigrade. The Met Department said the highest the temperature today [Monday] will be 16 degrees.

Real feel will be higher throughout the day, the Met spokesperson said.

On the other hand, parts of Punjab such as Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal and Lodhran were clouded with smog early morning.

The motorway spokesperson said the Multan to Khanewal motorway, M-5 from Multan to Sukkur, M-4 from Faisalabad to Shamkot and M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim have been closed.

Visibility dropped to 100 metres because of the smog after which people were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights.

The temperature in Balochistan has dropped as well. On Sunday, the lowest temperature recorded in Quetta was at -1 degrees. Kalat recorded -3 degrees while Gwadar went down to 17 degrees.

The weather is expected to remain cold throughout the month, the Met department added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Karachi to have 66 more buses
Karachi to have 66 more buses
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.