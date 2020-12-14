Lahore temperature dips to 7 degrees, Quetta to -1 degrees

Lahore, stock up on your winter essentials as soon as possible because winter is definitely here. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city will be experiencing extreme cold in the next few days.

On Sunday, the lowest temperature in the walled city was recorded at seven degrees Centigrade. The Met Department said the highest the temperature today [Monday] will be 16 degrees.

Real feel will be higher throughout the day, the Met spokesperson said.

On the other hand, parts of Punjab such as Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal and Lodhran were clouded with smog early morning.

The motorway spokesperson said the Multan to Khanewal motorway, M-5 from Multan to Sukkur, M-4 from Faisalabad to Shamkot and M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim have been closed.

Visibility dropped to 100 metres because of the smog after which people were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights.

The temperature in Balochistan has dropped as well. On Sunday, the lowest temperature recorded in Quetta was at -1 degrees. Kalat recorded -3 degrees while Gwadar went down to 17 degrees.

The weather is expected to remain cold throughout the month, the Met department added.