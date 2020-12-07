Lahore seals 19 wedding halls over coronavirus SOP violation

The district administration of Lahore sealed 19 wedding halls in the city over the weekend for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz, 59 markets, shopping malls and grocery stores were sealed as well. Social distancing at these places was not being followed and people were allowed inside without face masks.

Twenty-eight restaurants, hotels and cafes were closed down after a police raid on Sunday. On the other hand, shops that were open after 10pm were fined.

Pakistan is battling the second wave of the novel coronavirus and provincial governments have been cracking down against SOP violation.

“There’s a zero tolerance policy against residents violating guidelines given by the government,” the DC said.

On November 20, Punjab banned all public gatherings and indoor weddings. The rule will last till January 31, 2021.

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Centre placed a ban on gatherings in wedding halls. People were, however, allowed to hold events in open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 guests.

In the last 24 hours, 3,795 new cases were reported across the country while 37 people died from the virus. The highest number of cases were reported from Sindh followed by Punjab.