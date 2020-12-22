Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Lahore factory fire doused after 10 hours

No casualty has been reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A fire erupted at a plastic factory near the Sagian Bridge in Lahore Monday night. It was doused after 10 hours.

The blaze engulfed the third floor of the factory too. No casualty has been reported.

It is being reported that 25 fire trucks and 30 firefighters participated in the rescue operation.

The initial reports suggest that the fire erupted because of a short-circuit near the factory's elevator. The factory workers tried to control it themselves but its intensity kept increasing.

The factory used to produce toys for children. Losses worth millions of rupees are being reported.

The buildings near the factory have been vacated.

