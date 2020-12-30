Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Lahore reports 85% increase in online financial crimes

Posted: Dec 30, 2020
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
People in Lahore were cheated off millions of rupees in online financial crime this year, the Federal Investigation Agency has said.

There was an 85% increase in financial crimes, and FIA received 1,350 complaints. There were 540 complaints of bank transfer scam through fake calls, and a same number of fraud cases using mobile bank accounts.

The FIA said it received 135 cases of ATM fraud.

In 2019, the FIA said that it received more than 15,500 cases of cybercrime. Fifty cases of physical harassment were reported, and the number of complaints of uploading inappropriate content on social media platforms reached 1,500.

