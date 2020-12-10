Lahore cop gunned down in Shahdara

A policeman has been killed in Lahore’s Shahdara by unidentified gunmen.

Shahzad Saleem was heading back home when the attackers, who were on bikes, shot him in the head. The 32-year-old was deployed at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of Saleem’s family and impounded his bike for investigation purposes. His body has been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police suspect that he might have been killed over personal enmity.