Lahore police register case against lawyers for aerial firing

The Lahore police have registered a case against members of the Punjab Bar Association for celebrating the results of the bar elections by firing aerial shots on Mazang Road.

The Civil Lines police have registered a case against unidentified men under sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The lawyers could be seen firing aerial shots in two videos that were shared on social media. The firing occurred during a ceremony near a petrol pump on Mazang Road.

The police have contacted the Punjab Bar Association. No arrest has been made yet.