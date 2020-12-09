Lahore police detain DJ Butt for violating coronavirus SOPs

The Lahore police detained DJ Butt from the Model Town Bank Square on Wednesday for violating coronavirus SOPs.

The musician is popular for providing music and sound systems at political rallies across the country.

The move comes ahead of a rally organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13. According to the police, a case has not been registered against him yet.

On Tuesday, 11 cases against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and 42 other party workers were registered by the Lahore police.

The FIR stated that the suspects had gathered over 600 people during a pandemic and blocked traffic in multiple parts of the city. “Maryam’s speech contained hate speech,” it read.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, launched an anti-government campaign in September. It has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan.

The government has opposed mass gatherings because of a spike in the number of coronavirus infections. In an interview on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the authorities will book the ones providing echo sound systems and chairs for the upcoming PDM rally in the city.

Following Butt’s detainment, a number of social media posts criticised Prime Minister Khan. Journalist Nadeem Paracha reshared the premier’s tweet from 2014 when he had called out the PML-N government for arresting DJ Butt.

Journalist Nadeem Paracha reshared the premier's tweet from 2014 when he had called out the PML-N government for arresting DJ Butt.

The musician had been responsible for the sound system of rallies organised by the PTI before it came into power as well. He later accused the party of not paying for his services.