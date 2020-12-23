Lahore man shot dead by business partners over money

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by his business partner over money in Lahore’s Mughalpura, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the victim’s family, he had gone out to the market on Tuesday when the suspects, identified as Zahid and Malik Javed, opened fire at him near the Sanghpura market.

The perpetrators managed to escape from the crime scene. “The murderers had been working with my uncle for the last 20 years,” the victim’s nephew told the police, adding that they didn’t know why the crime took place.

He added that both Zahid and Javed had met his uncle on Monday night. “Nothing seemed wrong then. I request the police to investigate the case as soon as possible.”

The police have regsitered a murder case and have detained a man for questioning. Further investigations are under way.