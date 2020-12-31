Lahore man shoots accomplice after warehouse robbery

A man and his gang of three robbers stole Rs400,000 from a cement warehouse located near Lahore’s Ferozepur Road on Wednesday.

After the robbery, employees working in the factory grabbed hold of one of the robbers and called the police. During the commotion, the leader of the gang opened fire at his accomplice and fled the scene.

A labourer was injured during the shootout as well.

“This man [the robber shot] has a criminal record and was wanted by police in over 20 cases,” Nishter Colony SHO Abrar Shah said.

The owner of the factory, Muhammad Tufail, told the police that all the robbers had covered their faces making it difficult to identify them.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and begun investigations into the case. Raids are underway to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.