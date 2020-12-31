Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man shoots accomplice after warehouse robbery

Robbers wanted by police in 20 cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore man shoots accomplice after warehouse robbery

A man and his gang of three robbers stole Rs400,000 from a cement warehouse located near Lahore’s Ferozepur Road on Wednesday.

After the robbery, employees working in the factory grabbed hold of one of the robbers and called the police. During the commotion, the leader of the gang opened fire at his accomplice and fled the scene.

A labourer was injured during the shootout as well.

“This man [the robber shot] has a criminal record and was wanted by police in over 20 cases,” Nishter Colony SHO Abrar Shah said.

The owner of the factory, Muhammad Tufail, told the police that all the robbers had covered their faces making it difficult to identify them.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and begun investigations into the case. Raids are underway to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lahore robbery, labhore robber shot, lahore cement factory robbery,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.