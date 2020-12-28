Lahore man rapes, murders seven-year-old cousin: police

A man raped his seven-year-old cousin after murdering her, and then threw the body in a canal in Lahore, the police said Monday.

DIG Investigation in a media briefing said that the body was found in the Mohlanwal area.

According to the victim’s family, the child had gone missing over the weekend after which they registered a missing persons complaint.

On Monday morning, her cousin confessed to the family that he had raped and then murdered her after which the police were called. But the police have now confirmed that he committed the rape after murdering her.

The body was recovered from a canal in the neighbourhood and has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. DNA samples of the suspect will be taken as well.

Initially, a kidnapping case was registered. The police have now added rape charges in the FIR.

A friend of the suspect has been detained as well and is being questioned.