A Lahore man has been accused of killing his sister two days before her wedding, said the police.

The family were residents of Nadeem Colony. They were busy in wedding preparations when the suspect returned home at night and had an argument with his sister. After this, he tortured her and she died on way to the hospital.

The victim’s mother said that she had gone to sleep before all of this happened.

The police have registered a murder case against the man and arrested him.